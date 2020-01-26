Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.90 Million

Brokerages expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post sales of $223.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.17 million and the highest is $236.36 million. Seattle Genetics reported sales of $174.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year sales of $851.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $844.08 million to $863.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $926.05 million to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.06.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $228,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $3,169,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,351,597. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 56,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,011. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.98.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

