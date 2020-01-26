Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.90 Million

Written by × January 26, 2020

Brokerages expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post sales of $223.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.17 million and the highest is $236.36 million. Seattle Genetics reported sales of $174.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year sales of $851.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $844.08 million to $863.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $926.05 million to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.06.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $228,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $3,169,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,351,597. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 56,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,011. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.98.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*