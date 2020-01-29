Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

SGEN stock opened at $112.93 on Monday. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.90.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $228,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $21,351,597. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 379,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 164,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

