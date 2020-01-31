SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. 17,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $35.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,220,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5,973.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 674,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,823,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 281.3% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 181,359 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

