SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.26

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 19620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 674,541 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 353,458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,823,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 181,359 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

