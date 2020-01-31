SEC (LON:SECG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.00

Sec SpA (LON:SECG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 1241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The firm has a market cap of $8.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.38.

About SEC (LON:SECG)

SEC S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services to corporates, trade associations, regional governments, and municipalities in Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company's public relations services consists of brand equity management; corporate and financial communication; healthcare; marketing communication; issues and crisis management; corporate social responsibility; customer relationship management; external relations and internal communication; social and content management; and media and digital relations services.

