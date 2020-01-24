Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Receives C$8.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.14.

SES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.61. The company had a trading volume of 322,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,549. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.38. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$4.02 and a 1-year high of C$9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.20 million and a PE ratio of 63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

