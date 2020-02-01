Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Shares Down 5.9%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 13,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 3,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75.

About Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, full service rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

