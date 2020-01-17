Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $457.00

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 457 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 457 ($6.01), with a volume of 10560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457 ($6.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 423.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 423.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Secure Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

About Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR)

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

