Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) PT Raised to GBX 589

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 589 ($7.75) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s current price.

SIR stock opened at GBX 461 ($6.06) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. Secure Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 463 ($6.09). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 424.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 424.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42.

About Secure Income REIT

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

