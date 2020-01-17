Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given “Reduce” Rating at Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Secure Trust Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,464.75 ($19.27).

LON:STB opened at GBX 1,665 ($21.90) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,544.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,405.95. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76). The stock has a market cap of $307.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

