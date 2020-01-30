Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 20.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Secureworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,519,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 1,276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,205. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Secureworks has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $24.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Secureworks will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCWX. TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

