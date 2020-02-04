Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Releases Earnings Results

Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Security Federal Co. (SC) had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFDL traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Security Federal Co. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81.

Security Federal Co. (SC) Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

