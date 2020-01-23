Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SNFCA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.05.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Security National Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Security National Financial worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

