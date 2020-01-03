Seed CX Announces Integration with Omniex, the Investment and Trading Platform for Institutional Investors

CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — , which through its subsidiaries operates a licensed digital asset exchange for institutional investors, today announced a partnership with Omniex, a front-to-back office investment and order execution platform purpose-built for institutional investors seeking to trade digital assets.

The partnership allows Omniex’s fully-developed trading and portfolio management system to now access Seed Digital Commodities Market, the industry-leading digital asset exchange operated by Seed CX.

“We’re very excited that Omniex clients can now access our robust liquidity and regulated platform,” said Seed CX co-founder and CEO Edward Woodford.

“As the market for crypto-assets continues to mature, we’re excited to partner with providers like Seed CX that are built specifically for the institutional client base we support. We look forward to creating valuable services for our mutual clients,” said Omniex co-founder and CEO Hu Liang.

Beyond a full-featured portfolio management system and order management system, Omniex provides a high-performance execution management system with a robust and intuitive GUI. The platform now enables direct market access and connectivity to some of the deepest liquidity in crypto-assets on Seed CX.

Seed CX has built an institutional-grade experience for digital asset trading across technology, operations and compliance, and some of the lowest execution fees of all digital asset execution venues globally.

Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX offers a market for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital assets, and plans to offer a separate market for CFTC-regulated derivatives.

About Omniex

Omniex is a front-to-back office investment and trading platform for institutional investors to access the crypto-asset markets. Recently named the first ever “Best Crypto Trading Platform” by Fund Technology and WSL Award for 2019, Omniex’s purpose-built technology provides portfolio and risk management, trade execution, investment operations and compliance solutions to buy-side, market-making and broker-dealer institutions. It was founded in the fall of 2017 by an experienced team of technologists, financial executives and crypto pioneers, and is backed by leading investors including Wicklow Capital, Jump Capital, Digital Currency Group, Sierra Ventures, Clocktower Technology Ventures, ThirdStream Partners and Alan Howard of Brevan Howard.

About Seed CX

Through its subsidiaries, offers a market for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital assets, and plans to offer a separate market for CFTC-regulated derivatives. Seed CX is backed by , and was recently voted by the Profit & Loss 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards. The Readers’ Choice Awards also named Zero Hash, Seed CX’s custodian subsidiary, “Innovator of the Year.” Furthermore, Seed CX secured the award for in the 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, and earlier this year, Seed CX cofounders Edward Woodford and Brian Liston were Forbes 30 Under 30 for Enterprise Technology 2019.

Seed CX wholly owns a number of subsidiaries:

Seed Digital Commodities Market is a spot exchange for digital asset commodities.

Zero Hash is a FinCen-regulated Money Service Business and FX Dealer as well as a Money Transmitter in more than 30 States. Zero Hash custodies both fiat and digital assets, with on-chain settlement.

Seed SEF is a CFTC-regulated Swap Execution Facility (SEF) that plans to offer a market for CFTC-regulated digital asset derivatives.

Seed Digital Securities Market is pending registration as a Broker Dealer with FINRA and an ATS with the SEC.

Omniex Media

Maartje Bus

Seed CX Media

Hunter Stuart