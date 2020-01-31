Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.19, 405,863 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 578,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEEL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 452,700 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66,028 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

