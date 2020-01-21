SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 855 to GBX 954. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SEGRO traded as high as GBX 904.80 ($11.90) and last traded at GBX 902.40 ($11.87), with a volume of 70261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 903.80 ($11.89).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 862 ($11.34).

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 881.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 816.33.

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

