SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Raised to GBX 855

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered SEGRO to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 862 ($11.34).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 903.80 ($11.89) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 880.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 813.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 623.60 ($8.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

