SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Raised to GBX 990

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGRO. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 846.15 ($11.13).

Shares of SGRO stock traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 886.60 ($11.66). The company had a trading volume of 2,517,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 597.20 ($7.86) and a one year high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 880.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 812.26.

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

