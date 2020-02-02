SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th.

SEGXF remained flat at $$11.90 during trading on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?