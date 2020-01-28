SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,878,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,012,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

