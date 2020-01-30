SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.03. 27,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,951. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 22.29%.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,878,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,012,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

