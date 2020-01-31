SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 95.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 113.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 375.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

SEIC stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

