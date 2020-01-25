SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OTCMKTS:SKHSY opened at $22.26 on Thursday. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SEKISUI HOUSE L/S will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEKISUI HOUSE L/S

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.