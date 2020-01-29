Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Down 18.2% in January

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 54,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCT. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Select Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ SLCT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. 729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,827. The company has a market cap of $218.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.39. Select Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 20.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share