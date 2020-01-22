Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.28 Million

Analysts expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to report $289.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.34 million to $291.49 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $362.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 260,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,054. The company has a market capitalization of $921.82 million, a PE ratio of -823.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 605,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

