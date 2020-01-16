Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.36.

WTTR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 120,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,331. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.74.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

