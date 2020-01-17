Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 678,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 356,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,020.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

SEM stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.20. 691,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

