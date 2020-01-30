Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 200194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $1,156,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 356,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,020.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 78,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,561,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,235,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,620. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

