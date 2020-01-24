Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.32

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 707400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 74,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,352,661.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,552,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $54,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,702. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 406,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 52,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,711,000 after buying an additional 207,146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth $66,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth $801,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

