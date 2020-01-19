Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Trading Up 61.8%

Select Sands Corp (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) shares were up 61.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 172,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 27,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 168.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Select Sands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLSDF)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers