Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

SELB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 233,800 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

