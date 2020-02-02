Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Price Up 19.6%

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB)’s stock price was up 19.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.60, approximately 1,564,178 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 545,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SELB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

The firm has a market cap of $173.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 668,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

