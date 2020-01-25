Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) were down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.19, approximately 683,109 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 535,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on SELB. William Blair began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

