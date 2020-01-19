Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

SIGI opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

