Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $59.18 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIGI. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

