Sell-Side Recommendation in Focus for These Shares: Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)

Investors might be interested in how sell-side analysts are viewing shares of Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW). Taking a peek at the current consensus rating, we can see that the ABR is 2.6. This average rating is provided by Zacks Research. This simplified scale ranges from one to five which translates brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 indicates a consensus Sell rating. In terms of the number of analysts that have the stock pegged as a Buy or Strong Buy, we note that the number is presently 1.

Making ones way through the equity markets can be highly challenging. Investors might be reviewing strategies to see what has worked and what hasn’t worked in the past. After studying the broader economic factors that impact equity markets, it may be time to focus in on specific stocks to add to the portfolio. Investors may examine different sectors first in order to figure out where the majority of the growth potential lies. Doing all the necessary research on sectors can help pinpoint where the next major trend will be forming. This study may not lead to exact findings, but it may provide a better framework with which to operate moving forward in the stock market. Finding those big winners can take a lot of time and effort. Digging through the numbers may be cumbersome at times, but the rewards for sticking with it and putting in the work may pay off greatly down the line. Staying on top of economic news and the fundamentals of stocks in the portfolio on a consistent basis can help the investor better traverse the often rocky terrain that is the stock market.

Shifting gears, we can see that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) is 0.21. This EPS estimate is using 4 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the prior reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.21. As we move through earnings season, all eyes will be on the company to see if they can beat analyst estimates and show improvement from the last quarter. When a company reports actual earnings numbers, the surprise factor can cause a stock price to realize increased activity. Investors and analysts will be closely watching to see how the earnings results impact the stock after the next release. Many investors will decide to be cautious around earnings releases and delay buy/sell moves until after the stock price has steadied.

Viewing some popular support and resistance marks on shares of Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW), we can see that the 52-week high is presently $14.39, and the 52-week low is currently $7.83. When the stock is trading near the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be on the lookout for a potential break through the level. Looking at recent action, we can see that the stock has been trading near the $14.21 level. Investors may also want to track historical price activity. Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has changed 38.77%. Looking further back to the beginning of the calendar year, we note that shares have moved 81.48%. Over the previous 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 19.71%. Over the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has moved -1.25%. Investors will be monitoring stock activity over the next few days to try and gauge which way the momentum is shifting.

Wall Street analysts tracking shares of Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) have been closely monitor company activities and fundamentals. They often create research reports to assist with investment decisions. On a consensus basis, analysts have set a target price of $10.08 on the stock. This number may be different from the First Call consensus target estimate. Analysts that routinely cover the company may use different techniques in order to create a future target price. Because of the different methods, price targets may differ greatly from one analyst to another.

