Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) Receives C$5.66 Average PT from Analysts

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Semafo from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Semafo from C$8.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Semafo from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Semafo in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sprott Securities raised Semafo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.80 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

TSE:SMF opened at C$2.65 on Friday. Semafo has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.99. The company has a market cap of $876.27 million and a P/E ratio of 17.91.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$132.42 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semafo will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

