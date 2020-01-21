Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CEO Sells $1,284,350.66 in Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SRE opened at $157.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $157.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

