Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

SRE stock opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.86 and a 200-day moving average of $144.62. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.02 and a 12-month high of $160.18.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

