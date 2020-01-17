Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $154.47

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.47 and last traded at $154.14, with a volume of 428907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,576,000 after acquiring an additional 641,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after purchasing an additional 166,998 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 768,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

