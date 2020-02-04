Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu Sells 4,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,923.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $219,600.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00.

SMTC opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 23.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet