Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 79,271,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 996% from the previous session’s volume of 7,231,981 shares.The stock last traded at $1.60 and had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative net margin of 39,023.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.00%.

About Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA)

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

