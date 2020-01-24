Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Shares Down 2.2%

Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.32, 36,967 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,369,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 145.00% and a negative net margin of 39,023.53%.

About Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA)

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

