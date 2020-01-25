SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Down 22.4%

Shares of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) traded down 22.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45, 1,215,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 392% from the average session volume of 247,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 4,568.52% and a negative return on equity of 200.80%. Research analysts forecast that SenesTech Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SenesTech by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 157,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

