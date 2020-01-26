Senex Energy (ASX:SXY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.34. Senex Energy shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 5,487,835 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market cap of $494.20 million and a P/E ratio of 170.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other news, insider Timothy Crommelin bought 150,000 shares of Senex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$49,350.00 ($35,000.00). Also, insider Trevor Bourne bought 500,000 shares of Senex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,500.00 ($124,468.09). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 679,791 shares of company stock worth $234,830.

Senex Energy Company Profile (ASX:SXY)

Senex Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?