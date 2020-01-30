Senior (LON:SNR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $162.00

Senior plc (LON:SNR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 162.90 ($2.14), with a volume of 16384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.30 ($2.15).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Senior to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senior currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.29 ($2.66).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $706.30 million and a P/E ratio of 15.74.

Senior Company Profile (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio