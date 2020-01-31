Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.14

Shares of Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 3101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of -0.17.

Senior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNIRF)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

