Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 59.8% in January

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the December 31st total of 302,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Senmiao Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 37.31%.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

