Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $828.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will announce sales of $828.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $820.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $835.20 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $847.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of ST traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.67. 840,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $54.72.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,229,591.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,676,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,498. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

