Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $818-842 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $828.51 million.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.04. 31,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ST. Compass Point downgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.61.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,676,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $756,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,498 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

